Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Arrives in Norway for Oslo Forum 2024

10 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Oslo, Norway — The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived in Oslo, Norway on Sunday night for a three-day working visit.

The President is set to participate in the Oslo Forum 2024, a prestigious event that brings together global leaders and experts to discuss critical issues and foster cooperation.

During his visit, President Mohamud will hold bilateral talks with the Norwegian Prime Minister to strengthen the strategic bilateral relations between Somalia and Norway.

The discussions will focus on various areas of mutual interest, including security, economic development, and humanitarian assistance.

In addition to the bilateral talks, President Mohamud will deliver a keynote address at the annual retreat of the Oslo Forum 2024. His speech is expected to highlight Somalia's progress in rebuilding and stabilizing the country, as well as its commitment to regional and global cooperation.

The Oslo Forum, established in 2003, provides a unique platform for informal and discreet dialogue among key stakeholders involved in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

The annual retreat brings together senior conflict mediators, peace process actors, and high-level decision-makers from around the world to exchange ideas, share best practices, and explore innovative approaches to conflict resolution.

President Mohamud's participation in the Oslo Forum 2024 demonstrates Somalia's growing role in international diplomacy and its commitment to peace, stability, and development.

The visit also underscores the importance of international partnerships in addressing complex challenges and promoting sustainable solutions.

