Malawi: National Advocacy Platform Calls Upon Chakwera to Expedite Appointment of MEC Commissioners

10 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu Jnr

National Advocacy Platform (NAP) - a network of civil society organizations advancing good governance, transparency and accountability in Malawi - has asked President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to expedite the appointment of new Commissioners at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The call follows the expiry of contracts for MEC Chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale and Commissioners Mr. Anthony Mkumbwa and Mrs. Olivia Liweme last Friday.

NAP Board Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe, in a statement issued on Sunday, said it is imperative that the positions are filled without delay, stressing that timely appointment or reappointment of Commissioners is essential to ensure that the Commission can effectively prepare for and oversee these elections.

"We also recognize that the outgoing Commissioners are eligible for reappointment at the discretion of the nominating and appointing authorities. With the crucial presidential and parliamentary elections approaching in 2025, the MEC must have the continuity and strategic direction needed to uphold the integrity of our electoral process," said Kondowe.

He further urged the newly appointed or all continuing Commissioners to demonstrate unwavering allegiance to the Constitution of Malawi and the national flag.

Kondowe also emphasized the need for the Commissioners to remain apolitical and objective in fulfilling their mandate, saying impartiality and dedication of the MEC are vital for maintaining public trust in the electoral system.

"The NAP is committed to collaborating with the MEC to ensure that the upcoming elections are free, fair, and transparent. By appointing capable and dedicated Commissioners, we can safeguard our democracy and ensure that the will of the Malawian people is accurately represented. We call on the President to take prompt action in this matter, recognizing the importance of a robust and reliable MEC in the democratic process of Malawi," thus ends Kondowe his statement.

