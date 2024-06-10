Somalia: Jubbaland State Leader Meets With Nira DG to Discuss Bolstering Cooperation

10 June 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Jubbaland State President President Ahmed Sheikh Mohamed Islam (Madobe), received the Director General of the National Identification and Registration Agency (NIRA), Abdiwali Abdulle (Timacade), who is on a working visit in Jubbaland in Kismayo town.

The discussions between the two sides centred on bolstering cooperation in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

President Madobe thanked the DG for the visit and undertook his government's commitment to identifying and registration the Somali citizens living in the region.

The DG expressed gratitude for the cordial reception and shared plans to open new NIRA Centers as part of the efforts to expand national ID services across Somalia.

