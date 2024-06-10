Kenya: Nairobi Developers Call for Stakeholders' Meeting After Ruto Order On Building Heights

Nairobi — The Property Developer's Welfare Society of Nairobi is calling for a stakeholders' meeting with both county and national government to avoid misinterpretation or confusion of laws and regulations.

This follows President William Ruto's recent statement during the 60th Kenya Air Force Anniversary celebration, emphasizing adherence to laws when constructing near the Eastleigh military airbase.

"As stakeholders in the development sector, we advocate for transparent communication, regulatory clarity, and a supportive environment for sustainable growth," said Abdi Dahir, Secretary General of the Property Developer's Welfare Society of Nairobi.

Ruto's recent stance contrasts with his previous decree, where he ordered lifting the 12-floor ceiling for buildings near Moi Air Base in Eastleigh.

He had initially announced approval for the construction of multi-storey buildings.

The Secretary General reaffirmed the welfare's commitment to adherence to directives, urging developers to follow approved plans provided by the Nairobi City County.

He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between legitimate development activities and unlawful practices to prevent harassment or exploitation.