Tunisia: Three Injured As Cash-in-Transit Truck, Metro Train Collide Near Manouba University Campus

Tunis, June 10 — Three people were injured when a cash-in-transit truck and a metro train collided on Monday near Manouba University campus, said local Civil Protection Director Salim Yousfi.

The truck driver and his two companions were taken to Charles-Nicolle hospital and the National Neurology Institute, La Rabta, he added.

The accident took place when the truck, which had just left the post office at the Manouba University campus, crashed as it crossed the railway tracks into the front of a metro train bound for downtown Tunis.

Damage to the train and the truck was reported, with no injuries among the metro train's passengers, he added. An investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances of this accident.