Tunisia: Mechanisms to Reopen Ras Jedir Border Crossing Discussed

Tunis — Mechanisms to re-open the Ras Jedir border crossing to allow the free movement of passengers and goods in both directions took centre stage as the Director General of the Tunisian Customs and the Director General of the Border police met Sunday with their Libyan counterparts, reads a Tunisian Customs press release.

President Kais Saied and Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya Abdul Hamid Dbeibah

held a phone call on June 7 during which they reaffirmed the common concern to remove all obstacles to the reopening of the Ras Jedir border crossing.