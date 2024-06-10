Somalia: Somali Government Forces Capture Key Town in Jubaland State

10 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Buulo — Somali government forces, with support from Jubbaland state's soldiers have seized control of Buulo-Haji, a key town located 80 kilometers south of Kismayo in the Lower Jubba region.

The victory comes as part of a broader effort to clear the area of Al-Shabaab militants.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre praised the bravery and dedication of the Somali National Army and the Jubbaland forces in a statement released today.

He emphasized that the government is committed to not only fighting the militants but also providing essential services to the liberated areas, including education, health, and security.

The capture of Buulo-Haji marks a significant step in the ongoing battle against Al-Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency in Somalia for years.

The government's success in this operation demonstrates its commitment to restoring peace and stability to the region.

