Africa: Health Minister Meets Official of Africa Unit in Qatar Red Crescent

Port Sudan — Acting Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, has appreciated the growing role that the State of Qatar and the Qatar Red Crescent continued to play in the country, along with the international organizations, in medical supplies, and the effective contribution to all health sectors in the various states.

This came during his meeting, on Monday at his office in Portsudan, with the Head of the Africa Unit at the Qatar Red Crescent, Rushdi Bamasoud, and his accompanying delegation.

The Minister stated, in a press statement following the meeting, that the meeting was within the framework of strengthening existing partnerships between the two sides, and coordinating joint efforts to confront the outbreak of epidemic diseases, in addition to providing support to hospitals in the form of medical devices and equipment to support the project of rehabilitating 40 hospitals in different states, pointing to the discussion of joint cooperation among the partners, in addition to identifying projects and developing mechanisms that contribute to their completion in a short time.

The Minister noted that the meeting reviewed a detailed report on the current health situation in Sudan, the problems and obstacles facing the implementation of various activities, and the importance of the effective role of the Qatar Red Crescent in supporting health services through activities and assistance and through the implementation of the Qatari support plan.

The Minister pointed out that the Qatar Red Crescent delegation reviewed the program and projects that were implemented and are being implemented, and the proposed next year's programs that will be implemented, according to the reference of the Ministry's plan through an agreement with the Ministry to determine the priorities for the year 2024, stressing the work according to the priority of supporting the health system in many states and intervening in the fight against epidemics and support for the provision of medical devices and equipment, in addition to the continuation of medical convoys. BH/BH