Rwanda: RwandAir Cargo Adds Dubai, Djibouti to Its Routes

RwandAir Cargo is launching new services to Dubai and Djibouti, both operated by its dedicated freighter B738SF, the national airline announced on June 10, observing that the expansion is part of its mission to connect Africa and the world.

The new routes will increase RwandAir's cargo network to seven destinations and support their continued expansion of freighter offerings across Africa and the Middle East.

RwandAir CEO Yvonne Makolo said the added destinations will support efficient and reliable connections for business and provide significant opportunities for enhanced trade between Rwanda, the UAE, Djibouti, and the rest of the continent.

"As a landlocked nation, we recognise the importance of air freight in Rwanda's economic growth across Africa and beyond. Our geographic location at the heart of Africa enables us to connect every part of the continent, and we eagerly anticipate expanding this connectivity even further," she said.

The statement indicated that the addition of Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) marks RwandAir's second cargo destination in the United Arab Emirates after Sharjah.