Egyptian, South African FMs Confer Over Ongoing Armed Conflicts in African States

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shokry met Monday his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Russia on the sidelines of a BRICS meeting as they conferred over bilateral relations as well as regional and international affairs of mutual interest.

The two ministers expressed desire to elevate bilateral ties to the level of strategic partnership, and to reinforce coordination on African affairs, especially those pertaining to the 2025 elections of the African Union Commission (AUC). That is in addition to backing the enhancement of governance and institutional reform at the union.

Both ministers discussed the updates of the Sudanese crisis and ways to end the armed conflict as well as terrorist attacks eastern the Democratic Republic of Congo and northern Mozambique. Similarly, they exchanged views on the humanitarian crisis is Gaza caused by incessant Israeli aggression.

In that regard, Minister Shokry presented Egypt's efforts in aid delivery, commending South Africa's role in backing the Palestinian Cause by filing a lawsuit against Israel with the International Court of Justice.

The Egyptian and South African foreign ministers also held talks on the persistence of the Russia-Ukraine War and its global repercussions, discussing the potential outcome of an African mediation.