South Africa: Julius Malema Comes to Shebeshxt's Rescue and Reportedly Covers His Hospital Bills

11 June 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt is said to be recovering in a private hospital following Saturday night's horror accident which claimed his daughter's life.

Shebeshxt was moved from Polokwane Provincial Hospital, where he was admitted, to Netcare Pholoso Hospital, thanks to the help of EFF leader Julius Malema.

A source told the Sunday World that Malema helped to pay the 27-year-old's medical bills which are stacking up, considering the extent of Shebeshxt's injuries.

This follows claims the rapper was left unattended at the public facility for hours without being attended.

"Shebeshxt does not have medical aid, so they took him to a public hospital, where he was not assisted for some time," the source told Sunday World.

The artist, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was involved in a collision with a truck on the R37 Road next to the Smelters Mine in Limpopo with his girlfriend and daughter, 9, as passengers.

Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Department of Transport in Limpopo confirmed the incident: "A charcoal Volkswagen Polo collided with a heavy motor vehicle."

Videos and photos of the grisly scene had fans praying for his recovery, even more so when Chuene said there was one fatality.

Shebeshxt later seemed to confirm his daughter's untimely passing and posted a photo of her on his X account. "My life will never be the same without your presence," he wrote.

This is the rapper's second vehicle accident this year.

In January, he was involved in a car crash with his Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Shortly after the incident, he took to social media to count his blessings: "Otherwise, 'ke rata kereke I'm blessed by G.O.D!' Thank you Lordddsxhta!"

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fame Frenzy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.