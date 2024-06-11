South Africa: Julius Malema Comes to Shebeshxt's Rescue and Reportedly Covers His Hospital Bills

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt is said to be recovering in a private hospital following Saturday night's horror accident which claimed his daughter's life.

Shebeshxt was moved from Polokwane Provincial Hospital, where he was admitted, to Netcare Pholoso Hospital, thanks to the help of EFF leader Julius Malema.

A source told the Sunday World that Malema helped to pay the 27-year-old's medical bills which are stacking up, considering the extent of Shebeshxt's injuries.

This follows claims the rapper was left unattended at the public facility for hours without being attended.

"Shebeshxt does not have medical aid, so they took him to a public hospital, where he was not assisted for some time," the source told Sunday World.

The artist, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was involved in a collision with a truck on the R37 Road next to the Smelters Mine in Limpopo with his girlfriend and daughter, 9, as passengers.

Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Department of Transport in Limpopo confirmed the incident: "A charcoal Volkswagen Polo collided with a heavy motor vehicle."

Videos and photos of the grisly scene had fans praying for his recovery, even more so when Chuene said there was one fatality.

Shebeshxt later seemed to confirm his daughter's untimely passing and posted a photo of her on his X account. "My life will never be the same without your presence," he wrote.

This is the rapper's second vehicle accident this year.

In January, he was involved in a car crash with his Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Shortly after the incident, he took to social media to count his blessings: "Otherwise, 'ke rata kereke I'm blessed by G.O.D!' Thank you Lordddsxhta!"