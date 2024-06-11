South Africa: Durban FilmMart Shines a Spotlight on African Animation

The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) is spotlighting the innovative world of African animation at Durban FilmMart (DFM) 2024, set to take place from July 19 to 22, 2024.

Under the theme African Visions Unleashed: From Disruption to Accountability, this year's event is a landmark for the African animation industry.

"The 2024 edition of DFM underscores the immense talent and creative energy within the African animation community," said Magdalene Reddy, Director of the Durban FilmMart Institute.

"With Animation@DFM, we are not just celebrating the artistic achievements of African animators but also fostering essential dialogues around sustainability, cultural authenticity, and social impact," Magdalene concluded.

DFM 2024 will feature the Animation@DFM strand, showcasing eight animation projects in the DFM Pitch and Finance Forum and offering engaging sessions in the Industry Programme. Highlights include:

Animation for Social Change:

Exploring the role of animation in addressing societal issues and driving positive change. Speakers: Ng'endo Mukii, Tsepo Moche

Building Sustainable Animation Ecosystems:

Discussing how cross-regional collaborations can foster a sustainable animation industry in Africa. Speakers: Laza Razanajatovo, Nosipho Maketo-van Den Bragt, Hamid Ibrahim

Cultural Authenticity in African Animation:

Balancing traditional storytelling with modern innovation. Speakers: Deidre Jantjies, Dianne Makings, Terrence Maluleke, Betty-Sulty Johnson

Additionally, in collaboration with Fak'ugesi, Africa's digital and innovation festival, the session Unlocking the Future of Filmmaking: Integrating Virtual Production into Traditional Production Pipelines will explore the potential of virtual production technologies to revolutionize filmmaking.

The partnership with Fak'ugesi will also continue the discussion on Intermediaries helping to bridge the gap between animation industry intermediaries and creatives.