Seychelles: Drug Trafficking - 9 Iranians Arrested in Seychelles, Remanded for 14 Days

10 June 2024
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The Seychelles Supreme Court has remanded nine Iranian nationals for 14 days in police custody after they arrested on a dhow last week on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Justice Melchior Vidot remanded the suspects aged 27 to 61 years on Monday while the police continue their investigation.

According to the police in a communique on Friday, the Seychelles Coast Guard intercepted the Iranian dhow, Al Rahmani, in the island nation's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The police said following a search on the dhow, a consignment of suspected illegal drugs was discovered and seized by the Coast Guard.

The police revealed that the initial findings on the intercepted vessel show 897.33 kilogrammes of cannabis resin, 9.65 kilogrammes of herbal material, 7.3 kilogrammes of heroin and 3 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

The nine suspects have started the process to get legal representation and will reappear before the court on June 24.

