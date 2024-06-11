Ethiopia: Justice Ministry Completes Draft Roadmap for Transitional Justice Policy Implementation

10 June 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Justice has announced the completion of a draft implementation roadmap for the recently approved transitional justice policy.

This policy aims to address "the overlapping and wide range of victims of human rights violations, conflicts, narratives, and abuses that have occurred in different eras in the country."

According to the Ministry of Justice, the roadmap will guide the implementation of the transitional justice policy, which was approved by the Council of Ministers in April 2024.

"It is now ready for discussion and input from Ethiopian stakeholders," the ministry's statement reads.

The Ministry stated that the initial phase involves establishing independent institutions based on the policy's framework and ensuring the operationalization of all transitional justice mechanisms.

The roadmap includes both temporary and permanent structures to facilitate civil society participation.

It also emphasizes the coordination of various approaches, focusing on sequence, coherence, sustainability, and the establishment of supporting institutions and legal frameworks.

Efforts to build the capacity of these institutions and address the roles of regional and traditional justice systems, vulnerable groups, accountability, and measures for gender-based violence survivors are also detailed in the roadmap.

The Ministry stated that the transitional justice system will have "national ownership and public leadership." Awareness campaigns about the policy's significance, content, and implementation are planned, including educational initiatives.

According to the Ministry of Justice, four workshops were organized in Addis Ababa with representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, democratic institutions, victim groups, and government officials. The stakeholders "actively debated and contributed feedback on the policy draft content," the Ministry's statement reads.

