South Africa: First Sitting of the National Assembly to Be Held On Friday

The first sitting of the National Assembly is expected to be held at 10am on Friday.

This, according to a statement released by the Office of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

South Africans cast their votes on 29 May in the country's most contested elections since the dawn of democracy.

Section 51(1) of the Constitution empowers the Chief Justice to call the first sitting of the National Assembly after national elections.

"During the first sitting of Parliament the Chief Justice will administer the prescribed oath or affirmation, as the case may be, to members of the National Assembly.

"This is an oath or affirmation of faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution which section 48 of the Constitution requires members of the National Assembly to take before they may perform their duties as members of the National Assembly," the statement read.

This will be preceded by the election - by the members - of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

"Once the Speaker of the National Assembly has been elected, he or she will then preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker. After the Deputy Speaker has been elected, the Chief Justice will then take over again and preside over the election of the President," the office explained.

The first sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is expected to be held on Saturday.

"The Chief Justice will swear in, and administer the prescribed affirmation to members of the NCOP and thereafter preside over the election of the Chairperson of the NCOP. Thereafter, the Chairperson of the NCOP will preside over the election of the Deputy Chairperson of the NCOP," the statement said.

According to the office, Judges-President in the provinces have been designated by the Chief Justice to "determine the first sittings of the Provincial Legislatures in their respective provinces".

"In terms of the Constitution such sittings are also required to take place not more than 14 days after the declaration of election results. The Judges-President will administer the prescribed oath / or affirmation to members of the Provincial Legislatures, preside over the election of the Speaker of the Legislature and the election of the Premier," the statement said.

The sitting of the National Assembly and the NCOP will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.