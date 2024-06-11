Ethiopia, Finland Ink 5 Million Euro Grant Agreement

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the Republic of Finland signed a five-million Euro grant agreement to enhance teachers education for inclusion and quality.

The grant agreement which will be implemented from 2025 - 2028 is dedicated to the realization of technical assistance for teacher education for inclusion and quality.

The overall objective of the project is to enhance teacher education for inclusion by focusing on developing teacher competencies through pre-service teacher education and practice, as well as strengthening pedagogical and practical knowledge and skills on inclusive education.

State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, Ville Tavio, signed the agreement today in Addis Ababa, according to Ministry of Finance.