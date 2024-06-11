Ethiopia, Finland Ink 5 Million Euro Grant Agreement

10 June 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the Republic of Finland signed a five-million Euro grant agreement to enhance teachers education for inclusion and quality.

The grant agreement which will be implemented from 2025 - 2028 is dedicated to the realization of technical assistance for teacher education for inclusion and quality.

The overall objective of the project is to enhance teacher education for inclusion by focusing on developing teacher competencies through pre-service teacher education and practice, as well as strengthening pedagogical and practical knowledge and skills on inclusive education.

State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, Ville Tavio, signed the agreement today in Addis Ababa, according to Ministry of Finance.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.