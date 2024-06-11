Sudan: New Decisions to Be Issued By Council of Ministers On Industrial Sector - Minister of Industry

Cairo — Acting Minister of Industry Mahasin Ali Yagoub has revealed that new decisions are to be issued by the Council of Ministers regarding legislation and laws to accelerate the rehabilitation and construction of the industrial sector. The Minister called for concerted efforts to advance the construction and reconstruction process of the industrial sector, revealing that destruction of the sector amounted to 90%.

During her speech on Monday at the workshop on rebuilding and rehabilitating the industrial sector in Sudan (a post-war vision) at the Intercontinental Hotel in Cairo, Mahasin praised the initiative of the Arab Union for the Development of Industrial Exports in holding the workshop.

She stressed the importance of solidarity among the peoples of the Arab World in light of the exceptional circumstances that Sudan is now going through, indicating that these circumstances have left tragic and disastrous conditions for all productive sectors without exception, however the greatest damage occurred to the industrial sector, where its infrastructure was destroyed, including complete and partial destruction, looting and theft of assets.

To address these problems, Mahasin referred to the industrial sector development conference held by the Ministry of Industry last May in Port Sudan, in which, ministers, governors, ambassadors of a number of countries, leaders of the native administration and executive organs, experts, media professionals, and journalists participated.

The Minister of Industry reviewed the objectives of the conference, which comprised the necessity of diagnosing the current situation of the industrial sector, developing industry in Sudan, identifying the challenges and opportunities for developing the industrial sector, and setting programs and plans to advance industries in the states, adding that the conference also aimed to develop an investment map within the comparative advantages to benefit from resources and enhance the role of the private sector in developing and growing the industry by focusing on value-added products to maximize the benefit from industrial exports.

Mahasin Ali Yagoub affirmed that the conference's recommendations focused on the role of investment in developing the industrial sector, particularly since the situation requires a new vision for industrial investment by focusing on the legislative aspect and reconsidering the law and encouraging investment to include real privileges that attract industrial investment while addressing any intersections with state laws. She revealed that the recommendations also included identifying industrial zones in the states to accommodate recent incoming investments.