South Africa: Post Office Workers Face Delays in Severance Payouts - South African News Briefs - June 11, 2024

Post Office Workers Face Delays in Severance Payouts



Over 300 retrenched South African Post Office workers in Limpopo have not received their severance packages, reports SABC News. The workers are part of the over 5,000 retrenched by the cash-strapped state entity. Workers say the failure to pay their packages has affected their livelihoods. The retrenched workers at the Post Office have been waiting for their hard-earned money for two months since their employment was terminated in April. The former workers, who are displeased, claim that despite following up with the Post Office multiple times, they have not yet received their money. They have also expressed concerns about the Post Office's policy of paying for their packages in installments. They state that they are no longer able to support their families. The retrenched workers say their families have been torn apart due to the Post Office's failure to pay their severance package. They have now taken the legal route against the Post Office as the last resort to get what is rightfully due to them.

Unburnt Bed in 'Faked Death' Murder Trial

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard that the charred remains of a person, who had supposedly died in a fire, were found on top of a bed that had no trace of fire or burning, reports News24. The remains were initially thought to be those of Sibusiso Mahlangu, who is currently being tried alongside his wife, Lerato. They are facing charges for the murder of Sibusiso Sithebe, Lerato's ex-lover and the father of her daughter. DNA results confirmed that the remains belonged to Sithebe. The Mahlangus are also charged with three counts of fraud after they allegedly lodged fraudulent policy claims at Old Mutual under the pretense Mahlangu died in the fire.

No Delays at OR Tambo! Border Authority Clears Up Rumours

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has dismissed reports claiming that a transition to a biometric system at OR Tambo International Airport is causing delays for all international departures and arrivals, reports IOL. Dr. Michael Masiapato, Commissioner at BMA, expressed concern over the false reports, saying that they have caused unnecessary concern to both travellers and stakeholders. "The current processing systems at BMA immigration services are fully operational and designed to handle the high volume of traffic efficiently. There are no systems challenges at OR Tambo International Airport or any of our ports contrary to the claims made in the public domain. "Our records indicate that average processing times at OR Tambo International Airport remain within acceptable international standards. We continuously monitor and analyze processing times to identify and address any potential bottlenecks," Masiapato said.

