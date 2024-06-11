Malawi: Chakwera Admits Plane Still Missing - Says MDF Still On the Search, Rescue Mission, Sends International SOS

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima.
11 June 2024
President Lazarus Chakwera has admitted that the plane carrying veep Saulos Chilima and nine others is still missing and, contrary to social media reports, that the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) hasn't recoiled from the search and rescue mission.

Speaking during the late-night address, Chakwera said he held an emergency Cabinet Meeting and has given details of what transpired.

"At 7:05am this morning, a Malawi Defence Force Aircraft Number MAF TO3 left Mzuzu Airfield and landed at Kamuzu International Airport at 7:48am to carry the Honourable Vice President to Mzuzu to attend the funeral of Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, late Honourable Ralph Kasambara.

"Then at 9:17am, the aircraft departed Kamuzu International Airport with the Vice President and nine other individuals on board.

"However, upon arrival in Mzuzu, the pilot was unable to land the plane due to poor visibility occasioned by bad weather, and Aviation Authorities advised the aircraft to return to Lilongwe, but the authorities soon lost contact with the aircraft," he said.

Chakwera added that he has also directed the MDF officials who are overseeing the operation to give you all regular updates on how the operation is going so that we can all be informed about the progress of establishing what happened to our loved ones, our colleagues, and our fellow compatriots who were on board that flight.

"I know that this is a heartbreaking situation. I know that we are all frightened and concerned. I too am concerned. But I want to assure you that I am sparing no available resource to find that plane, and I am holding on to every fibre of hope that we will find survivors."

Who were in the plane?

There was the Vice President and nine other individuals on board, including Mr. Lukas Kapheni, Mr. Chisomo Chimaneni, Ms. Gloria Mtukule, Ms. Shanil Dzimbiri, Mr. Dan Kanyemba, Mr. Abdul Lapukeni, as well as Colonel Sambalopa, Major Selemani, and Major Aidin, who were the MDF officers operating the aircraft.

