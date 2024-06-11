Malawi: Attorney General Chakaka Obtains an Injunction Stopping Health Workers From Proceeding With Their Strike

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has obtained an injunction at the Industrial Relations Court restraining nurses and physicians from proceeding with their strike.

Members of the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives as well as the Physician Assistants Union of Malawi went on a nationwide strike today; a development that crippled the already fragile health system.

Industrial Relations Court Deputy Chairperson granted an order for urgent interim relief on Monday.

Reads part of the order: "Upon hearing counsel for the applicant; and upon reading the affidavit of Duff Msukwa and skeleton arguments in support of the application herein: It is ordered and directed as follows:

"That an order for urgent interim relief be and is hereby granted restraining the respondents through themselves, or through their members, agents or proxy howsoever from proceeding with the intended strike on 10 June, 2024 or any subsequent days thereto on the ground that they engage in an essential service; and.

"That the applicant file inter partes motion for urgent interim relief within 14 days from the date hereof," reads the court order in part.