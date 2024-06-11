South Africa: Police 'Hope for Quick Arrests' After Three Children Die in Khayelitsha Barber Shop Shooting

analysis

Four people, including three children, were killed in a shooting in Khayelitsha at the weekend. The police have yet to make any arrests.

Three children, aged four, 11 and 12, and a 30-year-old man were killed when gunmen opened fire in a barbershop in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon. Seven people were also wounded.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said gunmen entered the barbershop on Gqrwarha Street and opened fire on the occupants.

Three people -- the children aged 11 and 12 and the adult -- died at the scene while the four-year-old girl died in hospital from her injuries.

On Monday, the Western Cape police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, went to the crime scene at Site C, Khayelitsha.

He said investigators had begun questioning people of interest in the case and, hopefully, would make quick arrests.

The Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, said, "This incident is horrific and angers me deeply, especially with the number of young people senselessly murdered and wounded.

"These heartless criminals have no regard for life. We must ensure that they are arrested quickly so that a conviction can be obtained. Life should never be this inexpensive."

Killed while having a haircut

Fransina Lukas, the chairperson of the Western Cape Community Policing Forum, said the mass killings were shocking.

"To make matters worse, one of...