South Africa Will Attend Ukraine's Peace Summit This Weekend, but Not Ramaphosa

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to form a government but National Security Adviser Sydney Mufumadi and director-general of international relations Zane Dangor will travel to Switzerland.

South Africa will attend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace summit in Switzerland this weekend but only at the level of officials.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was invited but will not attend because of "pressing domestic matters that are well known," his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said, referring to the ANC's negotiations to form a coalition or some other government arrangement, having failed to win a majority in the 29 May elections.

He confirmed that Ramaphosa's national security adviser, Sydney Mufumadi, and director-general of international relations, Zane Dangor, would represent South Africa at the summit at the Burgenstock resort on Lake Lucerne on Saturday and Sunday.

Magwenya also confirmed that for the same reason, Ramaphosa would not attend the G7 summit in Italy from Thursday to Saturday this week.

Ukraine's special envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subkh, said in Pretoria on Monday that 92 countries from around the world had confirmed participation in the peace summit and that Ukraine hoped the number would surpass 100 before the meeting began on 15 June.

The European Union (EU) ambassador to SA, Sandra Kramer, said the EU would attend at the highest level through the presidents of the European Council, European Union Commission...