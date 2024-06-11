South Africa: Proteas Scrape Past Bangladesh in a Low-Scoring T20 World Cup Thriller

analysis

South Africa beat Bangladesh by four runs to all but seal their place in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa 113-6 (Heinrich Klaasen 46; Keshav Maharaj 3-27), Bangladesh 109-7 (Towhid Hridoy 37; Hasan Sakib 3-18)

The Proteas edged past a valiant Bangladesh side by four runs on Monday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York to remain unbeaten in the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh needed six runs off the final two balls of the match with batter Mohammad Mahmudullah on strike against the slow left-arm of Keshav Maharaj.

Maharaj dished up a low full toss that the veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder clubbed straight and high into the New York sky.

It looked well on its way for six which would have meant Bangladesh's first victory, in eight previous attempts, over the Proteas in T20 cricket.

But skipper Aiden Markram, positioned at long-on, ran around quickly, leapt and took a brilliant two-handed catch above his head and a few steps from the boundary, dismissing Mahmudullah.

Tailender Taskin Ahmed faced the final ball - which was also a full toss, this time higher and even easier to hit - but it fell harmlessly into the offside as South Africa secured their third win in three matches in their T20 World Cup campaign.

Tricky wicket

For the third time,...