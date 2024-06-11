South Africa: Load Reduction Hits Joburg to Prevent 'Total Grid Collapse'

analysis

It's not load shedding, but it has the same effect. Load reduction is back in Johannesburg, with City Power saying it's critical to prevent dire consequences for its power systems and infrastructure.

After more than two months without load shedding and a mostly uninterrupted power supply across the country, Johannesburg electricity utility City Power is implementing "load reduction" in high-density areas to relieve the pressure on the grid.

In a move that is unlikely to surprise many sceptical Joburg residents, City Power has announced that it has been forced to implement "load reduction" and "load limiting" to prevent the power systems from collapsing.

"Electricity consumption in the City of Johannesburg has really reached critical levels, forcing City Power to embark on stringent measures to protect the grid from total collapse. These measures include the intensifying of the implementation of systems to basically ensure that we cut off electricity for geysers in homes where the system is under threat," City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said on Monday, 10 June.

Mangena said the power utility was reducing loads in its substations, especially those under threat, and also stepping up the severing of illegal connections in informal settlements where electricity theft was common.

"City Power will be implementing load reduction from Monday, 10 June during peak periods from 4am to 10am, and also in the evening from 4pm to 10pm. These are high-density areas...