South Africa: SONA Disruptions - Parliament Had Every Right to Eject EFF MPs, Court Finds

analysis

The Western Cape High Court has found that the Economic Freedom Fighters has no right to reject the authority of parliamentary rules nor disrupt parliamentary proceedings.

The finding by Judge Derek Wille in the Western High Court on Monday that the EFF doesn't have the right to disrupt parliamentary proceedings comes at a significant moment as the role of SA's seventh Parliament with a coalescing government of national unity solidifies.

So far, former president Jacob Zuma's newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party and a few others in the coalition of the vengeful are refusing to play ball.

In 2021, Zuma was convicted of "unprecedented" contempt and sentenced to 15 months in jail. He served only a fraction of it after an attempted insurrection in KZN and Gauteng in July of that year.

Judge Sisi Khampepe said then that the majority of the court felt about Zuma's contempt that "when the constitutional safeguards are undermined so egregiously, it requires swift and effective action... Never before has the Constitutional Court been subject to the kinds of attack launched by Mr Zuma."

Peak Zupta years

Back in 2015, during Zuma's peak power as president, the EFF disrupted the State of the Nation Address, chanting "Pay back the money" with regard to state expenditure on Zuma's private home at Nkandla. EFF MPs scuffled with parliamentary security when they...