South Africa: NGO Lodges South Africa's First 'Greenwashing' Advertising Complaint With Watchdog Against TotalEnergies

analysis

Greenpeace defines greenwashing as 'a PR tactic used to make a company or product appear environmentally friendly, without meaningfully reducing its environmental impact'.

Fossil Ad Ban, a programme of Fossil Free SA, which is a network of South Africans calling for divestment from fossil fuel, has lodged with the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) what it says is South Africa's first greenwashing complaint, against TotalEnergies.

The organisation says the practice is problematic because it "lets companies keep business as usual while pretending they're doing better" and "delays or stops the action we need to move to better systems for people and the planet".

In a statement announcing the complaint, Fossil Ad Ban said the advert, which is hosted on TotalEnergies' website, invites individuals to share their "favourite summer moments at SANParks" for a chance to win prizes. The same advertisement claims TotalEnergies is committed to "sustainable development" and "environmental protection".

"This false and misleading claim is a clear example of greenwashing, a tactic where companies try to appear environmentally friendly without meaningfully reducing their impact, or even while continuing to have a disastrous impact," said Fossil Ad Ban campaigner Thameena Dhansay.

"Allowing fossil fuel companies to deceive consumers is...