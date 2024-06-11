South Africa: Look Left, Look Right - What Does 'Progressive' Mean in the Coalition Talks?

10 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Why are the MK party and the Patriotic Alliance being described as 'progressive' or 'left' -- when many of their policies are far right?

The ANC should shun the DA in favour of "progressive", "left" parties.

This is one of the strongest narratives doing the rounds currently, during this critical period in which political parties are facing a ticking clock in terms of the time available to form a co-governance situation.

This messaging is everywhere on social media and is amplified by certain lobby groups and prominent individuals.

Former Cabinet minister Lindiwe Sisulu, for instance, has called on the ANC to create a "Black Pact of Progressive Forces", by which she meant a partnership between the ANC and uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

ANC insiders told News24, in the context of potential cooperation with MK and the EFF: "There are parties on the left and parties on the right. We cannot go to the parties on the right; we must go left."

The Black Business Council sent a letter to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula describing a potential coalition between the ANC, EFF, IFP and MK as a "great victory for progressive politics", while a potential coalition between the ANC, EFF and PA would be another "progressive option".

The MK party, meanwhile, has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

