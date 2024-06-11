Rwanda: New-Look Amahoro Stadium to Be Inaugurated On July 4

The refurbished Amahoro Stadium, which has been undergoing a major upgrade since mid-2022, will officially be inaugurated on July 4, according to the Ministry of Sports.

The facility will host the celebrations of the 30th Liberation Day.

Turkish company, Summa, and Rwandan construction firm Real Contractors, which were both contracted to renovate the facility, are putting final touches on the stadium so it gets ready in time to host a testing match between Rwanda's archrivals APR FC and Rayon Sports.

The much-anticipated derby will take place on Saturday, June 15 where entrance to the very first football event inside the ultra-modern stadium will go at Rwf1,000 for regulars and Rwf 10,000 for VIPs.

"We put the tickets at the lowest prices possible to allow people come and access the stadium," said Minister of Sports Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju.

"We are looking forward to seeing two of Rwanda's biggest teams playing in this stadium but the official inauguration will take place on July 4. We hope to see the stadium filled at full capacity as we look forward to celebrating liberation in style," she added.

Speaking of Saturday's testing match, Rwanda FA president Alphonse Munyantwari said that teams can use their players irrespective of their current transfer status.

"The teams are ready and we won't restrict them from using players who don't have licenses yet," Munyantwari explained adding that the match won't be broadcast.

The upgrade of Amahoro Stadium will see its capacity increase from 25,000 up to 45,508, the current seats available for the fans.

The stadium, which will host the Veterans World Club Championship and 2025 AFCON qualifiers in September, will maintain its name until a competent company shows interest in buying the facility's naming rights.