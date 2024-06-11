Kenya: Ambassador Whitman Backs President Ruto Amid Economic Criticism and Tax Hikes

Nairobi — Amid mounting criticism over his administration's economic policies and proposed tax hikes, President William Ruto has found an ally in the US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman.

In an exclusive interview with Capital News, Ambassador Whitman defended President Ruto's handling of the economy, describing it as a difficult situation that is not unique to Kenya.

"President Ruto is navigating a tough economic environment. This is a global issue, not just a Kenyan one," she said.

The Kenyan government's proposed Finance Bill 2024, which seeks to increase taxes to boost revenue, has faced significant opposition.

Many Kenyans have expressed discontent, arguing that the Bill, in its current form, is counterproductive.

Despite the backlash, Ambassador Whitman praised the Kenyan government for its efforts to involve the public in the legislative process.

She noted that public participation in Kenya is more than just a formality.

"What I really admire about Kenya is the genuine public engagement in the legislative process. The level of participation, particularly around the finance bills, is remarkable," she said.

"Parliament and the government do listen."

The Finance Bill, which has been subjected to rigorous public scrutiny, is now set for debate in the National Assembly.

Various stakeholders who appeared before the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee have voiced their opposition to the Bill.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Whitman acknowledged the challenges but expressed confidence that the Kenyan government would find a balanced solution.

"I am confident that Kenya will come to the best possible answer. However, it is not an easy task given the financial situation, driven by inflation," she said.

Ambassador Whitman, who has been in her role for two years, highlighted her positive relationship with President Ruto and commended his efforts in managing the country's economic challenges.

"These are early stages in a challenging environment. This is a tough economic situation globally, not just in Kenya," she remarked.

As President Ruto's administration works towards raising taxes as part of a broader fiscal consolidation strategy, Ambassador Whitman remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing the importance of investing in young people and ensuring resources are used for the benefit of all Kenyans.