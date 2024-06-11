Rwanda: Mount Kigali University Pledges Medical Insurance for Genocide Survivor Families

Mount Kigali University has pledged to pay for the medical insurance (Mutuelle de santé) of vulnerable Genocide survivor families in Kigali's Kicukiro District.

The university's Vice-Chancellor, Dr Martin Kimemia, announced this during the institution's commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The event, attended by the university's students and staff, was a poignant reminder of the past, and a hopeful look towards the future.

The medical insurance pledge underscores the university's long-term commitment to promoting social well-being through health and welfare support.

Kimemia emphasised the significance of the initiative. "Providing access to medical insurance ensures these families can receive essential healthcare services without straining financially. This effort is expected to improve the overall quality of life and health outcomes for the beneficiaries," he said.

The VC added that the university's commitment to social responsibility extends beyond healthcare, encompassing various programmes designed to uplift and empower the local community through education, economic development, and social support.

Kimemia said: "The administration of Mount Kigali University believes that a healthy community is a foundation for sustainable development and prosperity. This generous pledge aligns with national efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and support the survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi. It reflects the university's dedication to contributing positively to Rwandan society and its recognition of the importance of community solidarity and support."

Commemoration

On May 30, students and staff of Mount Kigali University came together to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The event began with a visit to the Nyanza Genocide Memorial, where participants honoured the more than 105,000 victims laid to rest there.

Representatives from the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement, local authorities, AERG (Association des Etudiants et Elèves Rescapés du Genocide), GAERG (Groupe des Anciens Etudiants et Elèves Rescapés du Genocide), Ibuka, and delegations from various schools and universities also attended the commemoration.

In his keynote address, Kimemia underscored the significance of remembrance and resilience.

He said: "The phrase 'Never Again' is not merely a slogan; it is a commitment, a vow that each one of us must uphold. We must ensure that the horrors of the past are never repeated."

Kimemia further urged: "Our collective memory and our collective actions are our strongest safeguards against potential atrocities in the future. We must educate our young people about the Genocide. We should not instil fear, but cultivate a deep sense of responsibility and vigilance."

Kimemia also highlighted the hope that has emerged from Rwanda's collective efforts, echoing the words of Desmond Tutu: 'Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.'

He praised Rwanda's transformation and ongoing reconstruction journey, citing the nation's commitment to peace, prosperity, and inclusion.

"Despite Rwanda's painful history, it has emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience. It has demonstrated that unity, determination, and visionary leadership can overcome deep wounds. Mount Kigali University contributes to this vision by educating compassionate, ethical professionals committed to peace and unity," Kimemia noted.

He further highlighted Rwanda's progress in economic growth, healthcare, and education, illustrating what can be achieved through collective effort.

Martin Muhoza, representing the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement, reminded those present at the commemoration of the critical events that led to the Genocide against the Tutsi and its profound impact on the Rwandan community.

Muhoza challenged students to address the long-term effects of the Genocide on society.