Rwanda: Civil Society, Govt Officials Weigh in On Reintegration of Genocide Ex-Prisoners

There is a need to prepare the environment for ex-prisoners who have served sentences for crimes committed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi to promote reconciliation and the well-being of genocide survivors, according to the Rwanda Civil Society Platform.

Genocide convicts who were sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison are now being released.

According to Ministry of National Unity & Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE), between 1,000 and 2,500 genocide convicts are released annually, including those sentenced to 15 to 25 years. The reintegration of these ex-prisoners was a key topic at the 6th World Congress on Resilience, held in Kigali, which concluded on Sunday evening under the theme "Resilience and Trauma: Conceptual Development, Challenges, and Perspectives."

"Before their release, the Rwanda Correctional Services should brief prisoners about their family status regarding any possible cases of unfaithfulness that might have occurred during their incarceration. Local leaders and health counselors should be trained by MINUBUMWE on how to mentor and support released prisoners facing such issues," the Rwanda Civil Society Platform said.

The platform suggested that the Rwanda Correctional Services and the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) should collaborate to ensure the careful preparation of prisoner releases, starting at least three months in advance, by providing comprehensive family profiles concerning potential infidelity.

"To ensure smooth reintegration, vocational training and financial support are essential. These measures could promote the economic reintegration of ex-prisoners, with MINUBUMWE and RCS playing significant roles in this process," the platform added.

A policy brief highlighted the necessity of preparing prisoners mentally, psychologically, and physically for their release.

"Preparation should be tailored to each prisoner's personal status, considering their social, economic, and legal conditions," it stated.

The recommendations also emphasised the importance of investing in psychosocial support to facilitate the successful transition of ex-prisoners into society.

"This could be achieved through educational sessions organised shortly before release, designed inclusively to address the specific needs of ex-prisoners and the expectations and concerns of impacted communities."

A module aimed at preparing prisoners for release, including psychosocial support for prisoners, victims, and the community, was proposed. "This module should be delivered before the prisoner is released," the recommendations read.

The government is developing a unique curriculum to guide the rehabilitation and reintegration of over 22,000 convicts of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi into society after they complete their sentences, according to MINUBUMWE.

"We are establishing guidelines for preparing the environment for ex-prisoners who committed the 1994 genocide, in partnership with the Rwanda Correctional Services, local government, and other stakeholders. Families and communities should be prepared to welcome those released to ensure harmony. Genocide survivors, still suffering from trauma, also need preparation," said Claudine Uwera Kanyamanza, head of Reconciliation and Resilience at MINUBUMWE.

She noted that mediators, community health workers, local leaders, volunteers, protectors of the friendship pact 'Abarinzi b'Igihango,' and community facilitators are being trained to support the smooth reintegration of ex-genocide convicts into communities. "Reconciliation and healing is a continuous journey as we continue to rebuild the country," she added.

Frank Kayitare, Interpeace Country Representative in Rwanda, acknowledged progress in resilience since the 1994 genocide but noted room for improvement.

"Resilience is at 75 percent among Rwandans according to our research. This is because the effects of the genocide still need to be addressed," he said. He added that they are working with MINUBUMWE, RCS, and local governments to prepare genocide prisoners for release. "The community, family, and genocide survivors should be prepared to welcome released genocide convicts. Otherwise, survivors might face trauma, and conflicts could arise in the families of released perpetrators," he explained.

Consequences of Ineffective Reintegration of Ex-Prisoners

According to the Rwanda Civil Society Platform, poor reintegration of ex-prisoners of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi can have serious consequences for individuals and society.

"Inadequate reintegration can contribute to social instability, creating tensions within communities and exacerbating existing divisions, undermining reconciliation and trust-building processes," it stated.

Ex-prisoners who are not properly reintegrated and rehabilitated can pose a risk to public safety. Stigma, unemployment, and lack of socioeconomic support can increase the likelihood of recidivism or involvement in criminal activity.

"Ex-prisoners can face significant mental health challenges due to trauma experienced during and after incarceration. Poor reintegration can exacerbate these problems, leading to post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, or anxiety," the platform noted.

Lack of access to employment, education, and other economic opportunities can lead to the marginalization of ex-prisoners, contributing to poverty, food insecurity, and social exclusion, which compromises their sustainable reintegration into society.

"Poor reintegration can hinder national reconciliation processes by undermining the general desire for forgiveness, understanding, and peaceful coexistence between victims and perpetrators of atrocities."

Research by the Africa Management Institute (AMI) on reintegration status found that 30 percent of 841 ex-prisoners had family problems due to the sale of assets without consensus or children born during imprisonment, causing ongoing conflicts.

Among 601 released prisoners, 371 children were born out of wedlock, 349 faced issues with illegal marriages, and 422 had cases involving the return of property looted during the genocide.

The current state of reconciliation in Rwanda stands at 94.7 percent, up from 92.5 percent in the 2015 assessment.