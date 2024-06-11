Zimbabwe: Winky D, Jah Prayzah Roll Up Sleeves Ahead of Redefined Concert

11 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

MUSIC stars Winky D and Jah Prayzah flexed their muscles over the weekend ahead of their anticipated showdown on Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Jah Prayzah performed at the Borrowdale Racecourse, donning nostalgic military garb at a highly attended show. The multi-award-winning musician gave a glimpse of what to expect at the Redefined show at the HICC.

His counterpart, Winky D, was oceans away in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, performing at a highly subscribed show in Dubai. The concert, with ordinary tickets priced at US$32, was sold out, filling the P7 Arena.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah, arguably the biggest music stars locally, have heightened the anticipation of music revellers for the Saturday concert.

Redefined, in its second edition since its debut in 2022, will be a celebration of sounds that have dominated the local music scene, with Winky D and Jah Prayzah headlining.

Interestingly, the duo last shared the stage in Harare at the first edition of Redefined, raising anticipation for the potentially blockbuster show.

Feli Nandi, the only female act on a lineup that also includes Master H, will underline her status on the music scene, standing shoulder to shoulder with musical giants.

Gateway Stream Media has indicated that the tickets for the concert are selling fast, despite some questioning the choice of venue due to Winky D and Jah Prayzah's massive following.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.