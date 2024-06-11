South Africa/Zimbabwe: Warriors Eye First World Cup Qualifiers Win Against Bafana Bafana

11 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE senior men's football team will be hoping to register its first Group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers win on Tuesday evening when they lock horns with South Africa at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The Warriors walk into this battle licking wounds from a humiliating 2-0 defeat against Lesotho last week Friday.

"I don't think our position matters most in the group ahead of tomorrow's clash because when we always play Bafana, it's a derby and it has nothing to do with what happened before.

"It's all about the bragging rights between the two teams and who wants it more.

"So I believe the one who wants it more will get the positive result," said Warriors interim coach Jairos Tapera.

Zimbabwe is occupying bottom position in the group with 2 points and a win will push them up.

Zimbabwe has suffered a huge setback with two of its key defenders Teenage Hadebe and Devine Lunga doubtful ahead of the clash.

Lunga sustained a knock on his ankle on Friday in a match against Lesotho and only got back to train with the squad on Monday evening after missing Sunday and Monday morning training sessions.

Meanwhile, Nigeria was on Monday shocked by a 2-1 away defeat to Benin who are now in too of Group C with 7 points.

Nigeria and Zimbabwe remain the only teams in the group yet to win a match in the ongoing campaign.

Despite the Warriors poor run, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is expecting a tough encounter against fellow neighbours.

"As I said before the Nigeria game, the group is unpredictable and they (Zimbabwe) having lost to Lesotho want to recover on us.

"So it is going to be a difficult game but also we have to win this one because win against them( Zimbabwe) will push us to a better position," said Broos.

Group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers Standings

Benin - 7 points

Lesotho - 5 points

Rwanda - 4 points

South Africa - 4 points

Nigeria - 3 points

Zimbabwe - 3 points

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

