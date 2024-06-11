Kenya: President Ruto Bids Farewell to Congo Brazzaville Envoy Jean Pierre Ossey

11 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Ruto has bid farewell to the Congo Brazzaville Ambassador to Kenya Jean Pierre Ossey, who has completed his tour of duty.

While congratulating him for his efforts, President Ruto recognized the role he played in strengthening the relationship between the two countries,

He stated that Kenya and the Congo Republic have excellent diplomatic and bilateral ties that have led to more interactions between our two peoples.

He pointed out that this has strengthened trade, business and cultural ties.

