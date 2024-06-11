Kenya: KNQA Lists 18 Colleges As Qualifications Awarding Institutions

11 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government registered 18 colleges as Qualifications Awarding Institutions (QAIs), which means that they can train and award certificates to learners, a report indicates.

The progress is part of gains under the National Education Sector Strategic Plan (NESSP 2018-2022).

During 2018-2022 period, the National Qualifications Framework spearheaded by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) registered 1,281qualifications according to a report released during the launch of NESSP 2023-2027 at Kenya School of Government, Kabete in Nairobi by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

The Authority, established under the KNQF Act Number 22 of 2014, coordinates and harmonizes education, training, assessment, and quality assurance for all qualifications awarded in the Country.

The overarching goal is to enhance quality and international comparability, and promoting lifelong learning. The Authority defines qualifications, their inter-relationships, and fosters international comparability.

The KNQF framework provides a transparent and structured platform for organizing and recognizing qualifications at various levels, facilitating seamless learner progression and recognition both nationally and internationally.

"A total of 183 curricula were developed, 28 curriculum support material digitized, 102 trainers trained 133 learning guides developed, 6,515 candidates assessed in 88 institutions, Learning Management System (LMS) developed, Trainer of Trainers (ToT) CBET training materials digitized ," reads the report.

"I have no doubt that this Strategic Plan will ensure that we succeed in the delivery of the important education service. For, as they say, "if you fail to plan, then you are planning to fail". This well-done strategic plan is indeed a clear testimony that we will not fail to deliver robust and solid education programmes to our children and youth," said the CS during the launch.

Opportunities for the marginalised

According to KNQA Director General Dr. Alice Kande, Vision 2030 and the Bottom-up Economy stress on the link between skills and competencies and the labour market to give an opportunity to the marginalized.

"It is prudent that we create opportunities to the youth to propel our nation to greater development. Aligning educational skills with job market demands not only produces academically qualified graduates but also equips them with practical competence. This alignment fosters a responsive education system capable of adapting to the ever-evolving demands of the global economy," said Dr Kande.

She added that competence-based Education and Training, underpinned by the Kenya National Qualifications Framework, signifies a significant stride towards creating a more relevant, inclusive, and dynamic education system.

"By embracing these initiatives, we contribute not only to shaping the future of our learners but also to the overall development and prosperity of our nation," said the Director General.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.