Kenya: KNQA Lists 18 Colleges As Qualifications Awarding Institutions

Nairobi — The government registered 18 colleges as Qualifications Awarding Institutions (QAIs), which means that they can train and award certificates to learners, a report indicates.

The progress is part of gains under the National Education Sector Strategic Plan (NESSP 2018-2022).

During 2018-2022 period, the National Qualifications Framework spearheaded by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) registered 1,281qualifications according to a report released during the launch of NESSP 2023-2027 at Kenya School of Government, Kabete in Nairobi by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

The Authority, established under the KNQF Act Number 22 of 2014, coordinates and harmonizes education, training, assessment, and quality assurance for all qualifications awarded in the Country.

The overarching goal is to enhance quality and international comparability, and promoting lifelong learning. The Authority defines qualifications, their inter-relationships, and fosters international comparability.

The KNQF framework provides a transparent and structured platform for organizing and recognizing qualifications at various levels, facilitating seamless learner progression and recognition both nationally and internationally.

"A total of 183 curricula were developed, 28 curriculum support material digitized, 102 trainers trained 133 learning guides developed, 6,515 candidates assessed in 88 institutions, Learning Management System (LMS) developed, Trainer of Trainers (ToT) CBET training materials digitized ," reads the report.

"I have no doubt that this Strategic Plan will ensure that we succeed in the delivery of the important education service. For, as they say, "if you fail to plan, then you are planning to fail". This well-done strategic plan is indeed a clear testimony that we will not fail to deliver robust and solid education programmes to our children and youth," said the CS during the launch.

Opportunities for the marginalised

According to KNQA Director General Dr. Alice Kande, Vision 2030 and the Bottom-up Economy stress on the link between skills and competencies and the labour market to give an opportunity to the marginalized.

"It is prudent that we create opportunities to the youth to propel our nation to greater development. Aligning educational skills with job market demands not only produces academically qualified graduates but also equips them with practical competence. This alignment fosters a responsive education system capable of adapting to the ever-evolving demands of the global economy," said Dr Kande.

She added that competence-based Education and Training, underpinned by the Kenya National Qualifications Framework, signifies a significant stride towards creating a more relevant, inclusive, and dynamic education system.

"By embracing these initiatives, we contribute not only to shaping the future of our learners but also to the overall development and prosperity of our nation," said the Director General.