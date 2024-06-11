Zimbabwe: Impact of Fathers' Mental Wellbeing On the Family

10 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Dr Chido Rwafa Madzvamutse — Mental Health

As discussed in previous articles, mental health is defined as a state of well-being in which an individual realises his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a meaningful contribution to their community.

Fathers play a critical role in building healthy families. A father who is mentally well and thriving emotionally can be a powerful influence on the wellbeing of their spouses and children.

Impact of good paternal wellbeing on the family

Strong, fulfilling relationships

Good paternal wellbeing can translate into healthy, strong and fulfilling relationships in the family. Fathers who are confident in themselves and their parenting role will share parenting responsibilities, supporting their spouse effectively and engaging meaningfully with their children

Emotional stability

When a father is emotionally well, he can help his family develop their own emotional regulation and resilience

Self-esteem and self confidence

The positive voice of a loving father is a key part of developing a positive sense of identity, self-esteem and a sense of self-worth.

Children who have healthy attachments with their fathers will often find it easier to form healthy relationships with others

Fewer behavioural problems

Positive parenting by fathers can help provide, loving and secure environments for children to grow and develop leading to fewer behavioural challenges

Healthy family dynamics

A father who is mentally well, emotionally thriving and at peace with himself can create a peaceful, positive family environment. Fathers with good mental and emotional wellbeing will help build connected families and communities even into future generations

Productivity and financial stability

Poorly managed mental health challenges affect our ability to be productive and to earn a living. The good mental health of a father is critical for their ability to maintain employment, earn a living and manage finances effectively.

Impact of poor mental health of fathers on the family

Fathers can experience common mental health challenges such as stress and burnout, depression, anxiety, alcohol and substance abuse, however these challenges often present differently in men compared to women. Fathers struggling with their mental health may be:

Angry or irritable

Emotionally numb

Socially disengaged or withdrawn

De-motivated and apathetic

Engaging in risky behaviour

Work excessively

Self-medicating with alcohol or substances

The impact of these symptoms on the family include:

Strained relationships, misunderstandings and disharmony

Poor emotional regulation in children

Low self-esteem and sense of self worth

Challenges forming and maintaining healthy relationships

Challenges with school performance due to limited or inconsistent support

Risky behaviour like alcohol and substance use and risky sexual behaviour

What can protect the mental wellbeing of fathers?

Support from partners and family

Meaningful social connections that encourage emotional authenticity, vulnerability and accountability

Work places that support engaged fatherhood

Legal frameworks that allow fathers to remain engaged with their children even if a marriage or relationship has ended

Increased awareness about common mental health challenges that men can face and early access to appropriate interventions

If you think that you or a father that you know may be experiencing a mental health problem, please contact your nearest health care provider and get help.

Association of Health Care Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) article written by Dr Chido Rwafa Madzvamutse, Consultant Psychiatrist.

Feedback: (Dr Chido Rwafa Madzvamutse +263777727332) (www.ahfoz.org; [email protected])

