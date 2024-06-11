Zimbabwe: Hwedza Poet Pens Ode to Zig

A HWEDZA North entrepreneur and writer has penned a refreshing poem titled "Welcome Comdrade Zig -- The Economic Liberator!", endorsing the country's new currency, which is backed by gold.

Williard Munhuumwe (60), of Plot No. 29 Finyara Farm in Mashonaland East, said writing has always been his hobby, although he earns a living as a motor mechanic and farmer.

Speaking to The Herald Arts from his base in Hwedza, Cde Munhu -- as the poet is fondly known -- said the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency was a game-changer meant to restore investors' confidence.

"I took my time working on this poem that I believe will make an impression and boost confidence in our currency.

"The purpose of the poem is to encourage the domestic acceptance of the new currency by all of us, businesses and international partners, to build confidence and trust.

"In this poem, ZiG is addressed as Comrade, as it is indeed an economic liberator in our endeavour to increase performance economically.

"Yes, ZiG is a liberator, just as the war veterans freed us politically, the currency will liberate us economically," he said.

According to the prepared preface of "Welcome Comrade ZiG -- The Economic Liberator!", Cde Munhu wrote: "The poet is marrying the historical background of the country with the land called Zimbabwe, to our soil which contains natural resources, gold being the initial reason for the country's colonisation.

"Essentially, the poet is apportioning blame on the historical prejudices for Zimbabwe's economic challenges."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In one of the stanzas, he wrote:

"You are our cornerstone to end our toiling . . . in our struggle for total Independence . . . A revolutionary feat started many years ago . . . "

Cde Mumhu, who has been taking writing as a pastime activity, has proved his mettle as a brilliant poet abreast with current affairs.

He tackles relevant issues that affect our well-being as a nation.

Cde Munhu is not the only creative who used his artistic talent to endorse the ZiG currency.

Chillspot Records' Ras Caleb was gifted a Toyota Aqua by businessman and philanthropist Wicknell Chivayo, when he released a single promoting the new currency.

The song is currently on rotation at various radio stations in Zimbabwe.

He played the song at this year's Uhuru celebrations held in Murambinda, sending thousands of ecstatic fans into delirium.

Ras Caleb, who works closely with DJ Fantan, Levels and Ribhe, has been playing the song during their club shows, much to the delight of revellers.

Chivayo has been rewarding creatives who have been endorsing Government policies.

Superstars Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, DJ Fantan, Jeys Marabini, Seh Calaz, Diana Samkange, Chief Hwenje, Jah Master and comedians Bhutisi, MaVery-Very and Kedha got cars from Chivayo.

Creatives have been applauded for endorsing Government policies using their talents since they command a big following.