Rwanda's Rising Actresses to Watch

As Rwanda's film industry continues to thrive, women have not been left behind as they continue to make their presence in new era of filmmaking felt.

Women in the industry have demonstrated a remarkable talent, earning them prominent roles as leading actresses, directors, and screenwriters of today's big projects.

Over the past couple of years, the sector has witnessed a rising number of women venturing into acting, especially taking starring roles in some popular movies.

Considering their undeniable talent which is dramatically catching the spotlight, The New Times presents to you some promising actresses to key a keen eye on in few years to come.

Nana Nadine

Born Nadine Iradukunda, Nana Nadine is shaking the cinema scene with her hilarious roles in the two recent series 'Maya' and 'Behind'.

Nana was first seen on the screens in 'The Pact' TV series which earned her a huge fan base.

Her acting skills open doors for her to act in popular TV series 'City Maid' as Sandra and Erica in 'Behind,' one of TV series currently trending.

In as little as three years that she has been in acting, Nana's career has been flourishing and is only destine to reach greater heights as long as she keeps her level up.

She is definitely one to watch.

Madederi

Real names, Clenia Dusenge, Madederi is known as a groundbreaking actress with a natural talent whose career broke through since she featured in 'Indoto' TV series. Her major breakthrough took a turn when she joined 'Papa Sava,' after series director Gratien Niyitegeka was impressed by her acting talent.

Madederi has also starred in big TV series like 'The Bishop's Family,' and 'Indoto' among others.

Vanessa Ariane Irakoze

Irakoze's face is increasing becoming common in Rwanda's film industry, having been a lead actress in many popular films like 'City Maid', 'Maya', 'The Secret' and 'Ishusho ya Papa' among others.

For the past four years since she embarked on her acting career, Irakoze witnessed a tremendous rise to stardom, earning her a wide fan base and, you can tell that she is just getting started.

Jessica Nyambo

Bagging the 'Best Actress of the year' at The Choice Awards 2023 didn't come as a surprise for Nyambo.

Nyambo is one of very few actresses who can act any character with perfection. She is definitely among the Rwandan actresses to watch.

She now produces her own films which are winning hearts of in no time. Some of her films include 'The Message' and 'Ibanga' that currently rank among the most watched series on YouTube.

Saranda

Saranda launched her acting career in 2020 and it didn't take her time to catch people's attention thanks to her bossy expression.

Born Oliva Saranda Mutoni, the actress bagged roles even then and later went on to act in several films like 'Indoto', 'Maya' and 'Behind.

There is still time to enjoy her roles.

Tessy

Divine Gatesi Kayonga stands with strength, on-screen dominance and raw talent since her first ever role in 'The Secret'.

She has since starred in other movies such as 'Waz You', 'Maya', 'The Secret' and 'The Bishop's Family'.

This enthusiastically praised actress is gaining tremendous recognition all thanks to her acting skills and charming the viewers with her roles.

Nadia

There is no role she can't play, and her ability to mold into the story so naturally makes her a talent earn a nod in this list.

Born Sandra Ishimwe, Nadia was a prominent lead in the long-running 'City Maid' TV series. She is now one of celebrated actresses in the country thanks to her acting skills in different films she acted in, including her own short movie 'Umubi'.

Despite a rough start in 2012 when she first embarked into the cinema scene, Ishimwe made a breakthrough in 2017 and her talent and determination has proven that she has more in store that give people a ready to put her in the same box of actresses to watch.