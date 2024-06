Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received on Monday in Algiers the heads of delegation participating in the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government of the African Union (C-10) on the reform of the United Nations Security Council.

The audience was held in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, and the Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem.