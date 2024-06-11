Sudan: Protest in Front of UAE Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York

New York — University and higher institute students of Sudanese origin and sympathizers with Sudan and its people from various peoples and student entities organized and carried out a protest in front of the premises of the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations in New York.

In front of UAE Mission, the Sudanese and their sympathizers demanded that the UAE stop financial and military support for the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and plunder and steal Sudan's resources.

The demonstrators blamed the UAE and its president, Mohamed bin Zayed, for all the ongoing violations and crimes against humanity committed by the terrorist rebel RSF militia in all parts of Sudan, including killing, looting, plundering, rape, violation of religious sanctities, ethnic genocide, and human massacres, the latest of which is the massacre of the village of Wad Al-Noura, in which hundreds of Defenseless and innocent children and citizens were killed.

The demonstrators demanded that justice be established and that Bin Zayed and all the terrorist rebel RSF leaders and those involved with them be brought to the international court, calling on the American government to intervene quickly and effectively and stop being idlers.

The demonstration roamed the streets of New York City to demand justice for Sudan and its people as soon as possible. BH/BH