Namibia: Weekend Stabbing Incidents Leave Three Dead, One Injured

Violent altercations across the country over the weekend resulted in four individuals being stabbed, leaving three dead and one injured.

In one of the incidents, a 31-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death at Ongwediva by a 28-year-old man after an argument at a drinking hole on Saturday.

According to a police crime report released on Sunday, Oshana police spokesperson chief inspector Thomas Aiyambo said the incident happened at about 02h05 at Rasta Kapana & Bar at the New Reception at Ongwediva.

"It's alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife on the shoulder and at the back, after the argument that led to the death of the victim. The victim was transported to Oshakati State Hospital and declared dead upon arrival," Aiyambo said.

The deceased was identified as Sheuyange Petrus, known as 'Peter Kalyongo', a resident of Onamutai village in the district of Ongwediva.

The next of kin have been informed.

According to Aiyambo, the suspect has been arrested and is a resident of New Reception at Ongwediva.

"Recovery of the alleged murder weapon, herein referred to as okapi knife, is recovered," he said.

In a separate incident on Saturday at around 23h00 at Y2K Bar, Coblenz in the Otjozondjupa region, it is alleged that a 33-year-old man was stabbed with a knife in the stomach by his male (44) colleague.

According to police national spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, it is alleged that the suspect and the victim, who are farm workers at Otjuuru Tjongombe cattle post, were drinking together at Y2K Bar when an argument about money erupted, leading to the stabbing.

"The victim was transported to Grootfontein State Hospital, where he is admitted in a serious but stable condition. The weapon used in the commission of the crime was seized," Shikwambi said.

Shikwambi said the suspect is arrested and will appear in the Grootfontein Magistrates' Court today.

In another incident near Masokotwani School at Katima Mulilo, a 19-year-old man identified as Machana Sitali died on the spot after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife on the left side of the chest while walking with his girlfriend on Friday at around 21h00.

Shikwambi said the suspect was traced to his residence but fled upon seeing the police.

"He is yet to be arrested. Next of kin were informed and police investigations continue," she said.

On the same day at Otavi, at about 23h00 at Alu corner bar, a 21-year-old woman identified as Elizabeth Uwukhaes was stabbed with a knife at a bar where she was drinking with the suspect.

She succumbed to her injuries on the way to Otavi State Clinic.

According to Shikwambi, it is alleged that the suspect and the deceased fought at the bar.

"The murder weapon was seized and a 24-year-old male was arrested. Next of kin were informed. Police investigations continue," she said.