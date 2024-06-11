Zimbabwe: Zim a Collapse in Kwibuka T20 Final

THE Zimbabwe A sensationally collapsed with victory in sight to eventually lose by two runs against Uganda in the Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament final at Kigali City on Saturday.

Having restricted Uganda to 80/8 off their allotted 20 overs, Zimbabwe A were 63/3 with 26 balls remaining and they needed just 18 runs for a comfortable win.

However, Zimbabwe A lost seven wickets for 15 runs to be all out for 78 off the final ball.

It was a shocking defeat for the Zimbabwe A, while the Ugandans were celebrating a miraculous victory to clinch the tournament that also involved teams from Rwanda, Cameroon, Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria and Malawi.

In the end, Uganda finished the tournament with a 100 percent record which included two victories over the Zimbabwe A, who settled for second place in the group stage and lost a total of three matches out of eight while winning five.

Left-handed batter and all-rounder, Kelis Tanyaradzwa Ndhlovu finished as the tournament highest scorer with 295 runs from eight innings, including a highest knock of 99 not out.

Eagles Women's Beloved Biza (15) was the third highest scorer on 188 while eighth-placed Chiedza Teresia Dhururu (158) and ninth-placed Loryn Phiri (147) completed the Zimbabwe A quartet in the top 10. Zimbabwe A struggled in bowling and had only one player in the Top 10 wicket takers as Kelis Ndhlovu was eighth with 11 wickets in eight innings.