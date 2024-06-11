Zimbabwe: SA Envoy Rallies Warriors

Tadious Manyepo in JOHANNESBURG, South Africa

Zimbabawe Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi says the Warriors should display character when they face South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at Free State Stadium tomorrow.

The fixture comes exactly four days after Zimbabwe suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Lesotho at Orlando Stadium to put a dent in their qualification bid. With two points from three games and anchoring Group C standings, the Warriors will be seeking to redeem themselves from last Friday's setback by picking the maximum points against Bafana Bafana.

Although they are at the base of the six-team table after three match days, only three points separate them from surprise pool leaders Lesotho, who are on five points, and a win against South Africa in Bloemfontein tomorrow will get the squad back into the picture, especially with seven games still to be played.

Jairos Tapera's charges left Johannesburg for Bloemfontein yesterday morning and they were expected to start preparations for tomorrow's blockbuster Limpopo derby late in the afternoon. Before leaving for Free State, the team was hosted for a luncheon in Pretoria at the residency of Zimbabwe's Ambassador David Hamadziripi, on Saturday afternoon.

The envoy encouraged the players to go all out in search of a win tomorrow.

"I welcome all of you to your home here in Pretoria. I was very impressed with the brand of football that you displayed against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium yesterday (on Friday).

"It was a really good game, which I felt we should have won, as twice the frame of the goal denied us. The result, in the end, didn't go our way but the performance was top-notch," said Hamadziripi.

"We are only three points behind the group leaders with seven more games to be played in the qualifiers. From the way I saw you playing at Orlando, where I enjoyed action from the terraces, I do not doubt that we stand a very good chance of winning the group and punching our ticket to the World Cup.

"We will play against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday (tomorrow) and I know you will give it your best shot.

"I know you are fighters and the quality you have will catapult us in that match. I urge you to go out there and showcase your skill and determination. I do not doubt that if you throw maximum effort and minimise mistakes, you will win the game."

Hamadziripi hailed the game's legends and players based in South Africa, along with Zimbabwean-owned businesses operating in the country, for going out of their way to ensure that the Warriors are comfortable. The luncheon was organised with the help of different companies fronted by Zororo-Phumulani and Hellopaisa.

"Let me take this opportunity to say thank you to the football legends and players based here in South Africa as well as the business community who came together to see to it that the Warriors' stay here is enjoyable.

"They have supported the team right from the day the squad arrived here, with some of them ensuring the team has a bus to use. Others have donated a lot of items for the Warriors and that shows patriotism," said Hamadziripi.

"The team will be in Bloemfontein and some of the companies have pledged to transport supporters from Johannesburg to rally behind the Warriors."

Meanwhile, Zororo-Phumulani donated an assortment of equipment including kit bags to the Warriors on the sidelines of the event on Saturday.

One of the company's directors, Brian Makunike, said his entity, which has always sponsored Zimbabwean sportsmen participating in South Africa, is determined to play its role to ensure that national teams are as relaxed as possible before plunging into battle.

"As a Zimbabwean company in South Africa, we feel that we must serve Zimbabweans," said Makunike.

"We have played our role to ensure that the Warriors' stay in South Africa is as comfortable as it can be. We paid for 500 fans to support the team at Orlando against Lesotho on Friday and we are transporting the same number to Free State to make sure that the squad has a voice in the terraces."

ZIFA Normalization Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa hailed the efforts by the embassy and the business community.