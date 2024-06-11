Zimbabwe: Dam to Transform Silobela Into Greenbelt

Freedom Mupanedemo — Construction work at Vungu Dam in Silobela is progressing well, with the contractor confident the project could be complete by year end.

The national project, commenced in January 2022, will bring life and horticultural development in the arid district of Silobela.

Project engineer, Grison Muwidzi, said construction works were well within timelines.

"We are very excited by the support we are getting from Government," he said. So far, the project is 15 percent complete.

It is expected that if funds were to be provided in line with the contractual agreement, construction of the dam could be completed by year end.

Said Eng Muwidzi: "You can see the speed at which my team is executing their task that they are eager to complete the project."

The local community is anticipating a change of fortunes once the project is completed.

Mrs Violet Makona said everyone was eager to see out the project so they could start horticulture projects.

"As a community we are just saying this project shouldn't take long to complete. This place will become a greenbelt and we also want to start participating in market gardening," she said.

Mr Joram Zimuti thanked Government for bringing the project to the area, saying their lives would be transformed.

"I am sure our lives are set for a massive transformation. We will definitely see Vision 2030 in our lifetime.

"Already our children have since been employed at the project. We are also told there will be a fisheries project and as such, we want the construction process to be completed as soon as possible," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government appealed to interested parties to work in unison for the project to be completed on schedule.

The Permanent Secretary in the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Mrs Fananai Madambi, said the project would transform the lives of people in the community.

"As you might be aware, this is one of our critical projects to empower our people in previously marginalised communities," said Mrs Madambi.

She said there was a plan of action in place that will address some of the challenges raised by stakeholders.

Over 2 500 families are set to directly benefit from the irrigation project.

The project will culminate into the establishment of a mini-hydro electricity power station and a water refinery plant to service the Silobela community.