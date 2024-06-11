Zimbabwe: Broos Targets Three Points Against Zim

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says they will be disappointed if they do not collect maximum points against the bottom-placed Warriors in tomorrow's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Free State Stadium.

The match kicks off at 6pm.

Bafana held Nigeria to a thrilling 1-1 draw in their third World Cup qualifier last Friday, leaving Group C wide open.

Themba Zwane's opener was cancelled out by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's equaliser.

Bafana are now fourth on the standings with four points, while the Super Eagles sit fifth, having collected just three points from three games.

Surprisingly, Lesotho lead the group with Rwanda in second. Benin and Zimbabwe are third and sixth respectively.

With the group so tightly contested, Broos anticipates the group's fate will be decided on the final day of qualifiers.

"The group is not the group of top countries," said Broos. "But it's a very tricky group when you see now after three games and you see the results, it's unbelievable.

"And this is something for me which was the biggest change also at AFCON. The (smaller) countries like we name them, they progress a lot.

"And you saw also the results at AFCON with the teams who were in the second and the third rounds that you normally never even expect at AFCON.

"And here in this group, this is the difficulty; this is the problem for all the teams. Every team can win against any other team; every team can take points from any other team.

"So, it will be tough till the last play day; I think it will not be decided before."

Bafana's next challenge comes against Zimbabwe tomorrow and Broos says he wants nothing than less than maximum points against the Warriors.

"If you talk about the gap (between log leaders and chasing pack), I don't think there will be a gap till the last day," he added.

"It will be tough till the last game, and every team will have to play for victory, but it will not be easy.

"We played now and on Tuesday (we play) against Zimbabwe. We need three points. I will not be happy if don't win against Zimbabwe.

"But it's easy to say that behind microphones but I know already it will be a tough game." -- Farpost.