Zimbabwe: 8 Learners Hospitalised After Food Poisoning

10 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Trust Freddy — EightT learners from Matoranhembe Primary School in Murombedzi, Zvimba District, were rushed to hospital last Friday with suspected food poisoning.

The learners fell ill after consuming rice and soup from a lunch box brought by their colleague, and started vomiting.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, yesterday said investigations were underway.

"Investigations carried out by the police revealed that a fellow school pupil brought the lunch box which contained home prepared food after being given two lunch boxes by her parent. The parent gave her instructions on how to share the food," Comm Nyathi said.

He said investigations were ongoing and further details would be released when they become available.

