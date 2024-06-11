Zimbabwe: Demand for Quarry Stones Up

Trust Freddy — Ongoing construction is pushing demand for concrete stones.

Quarry mining companies are recording good business due to ongoing projects, including the construction of the major office complex in Harare's Avenues, Zimbabwe Cyber City in Mt Hampden, national road rehabilitation, the development of new fuel stations and the building of luxurious villas, among other large-scale projects.

This follows a significant increase in demand for commercial and industrial space, as reflected in the Harare City Council's May 2024 report, which indicates that 1 721 building plans were submitted. Of these, 85 were commercial, 49 industrial, 77 cluster housing or flats and 12 school plans.

When The Herald recently visited three quarries in Stapleford, Mt Hampden, it was a buzz of activity, with stone crushing machinery roaring at Duracrate Currera Ventures and two others run by Fossil Contracting and Bitumen World.

Duracrate Currera Ventures' manager, Mr Kumbirai Dhliwayo, highlighted the company's significant economic impact, noting that they had created jobs for more than 50 people, with half of the workforce drawn from nearby Dzivaresekwa.

"We have 50 employees here, excluding management and 25 of them come from Dzivaresekwa, which is just a few kilometres away.

"Our operations encompass modern and highly efficient batching plants, mobile batching plants, transit mixers, concrete pumping and stone crushing.

"Our supplies have been used in many projects, including the new Parliament building and the ongoing construction of the Afreximbank (office and retail complex in the Avenues), among others."

The plant has capacity to produce over 320 tonnes of quarry stones per day.

"We have been operating for less than two years now, and I am delighted that we have quickly gained recognition in the industry.

"I would like to thank the Second Republic for creating a conducive environment that allows the private sector to flourish."

Since the inception of the Second Republic, the country's economy has experienced remarkable growth, as evident from the significant surge in activity, particularly in the construction sector, where numerous modern service stations and fast food outlets have sprouted up across the country's major cities, transforming the urban landscape.