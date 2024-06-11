Kenya: Six Players Go for Billie Jean Cup in Kenya

TENNIS Zimbabwe is on a drive to partner with schools and have as many players as possible under the Juniors Tennis Initiative (JTI).

The ambitious project, which is meant to uplift and draw interest in the game, was amplified in the recent visit by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) development officer for Southern Africa Tapiwa Masunga.

Masunga was in the country last week, on tennis development assessment visit. Tennis Zimbabwe, in a statement, announced on the importance of the visit, highlighting its significance in propping the JTI programme.

"The International Tennis Federation (ITF) Development Officer for Southern Africa Tapiwa Masunga was in Zimbabwe for the Annual Tennis Development visit last week. During the visit she toured Midlands Province and was able to visit schools and centres in Zvishavane and Mberengwa that are part of the Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) in the Midlands.

The centres have over 453 girls and boys who are learning tennis under JTI with the assistance of local coach Walter Chitopo who is the JTI Deliverer in Zvishavane and Mberengwa.

"As part of the visit the ITF development officer attended the ZimFit schools programme launch, that is being implemented through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. Tennis Zimbabwe is a partner in the delivery of tennis through the Junior Tennis Initiative.

"During the launch the ITF development officer met provincial education directors, National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) and National Association of Secondary School (Nash) representatives and discussed junior tennis development in schools," said Tennis Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, six players have been chosen to represent the country at the Billie Jean King Cup in Nairobi, Kenya.

The tournament begins today and set to end on June 15. Players in the teams include top seed Kudzaishe Chapepa, Sasha Chimedza, Rufaro Magarira, Tadiwanashe Mauchi, Tanyaradzwa Midzi and Liberty Nzula.

Other countries to take part in the tournament are Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia, Nigeria, Uganda, Burundi, Ghana, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Botswana, and hosts Kenya.