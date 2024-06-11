Namibia: Man Shot At Omusati Over Change Not Given

A man (24) from Iingapanda village in the Omusati region was shot by a security guard at a bar at Olukanvu village on Monday night, after he alleged that he was not given his change by a bar lady.

According to a police report by Omusati police regional commander commissioner Ismael Basson on Tuesday, it is alleged that the suspect, a security guard at the bar, shot and injured the victim on both feet. The man sustained serious injuries.

Basson said the man went to the bar with three friends, bought some alcohol and later left peacefully.

"It is further alleged that the bar lady then closed the bar and 15 minutes later, the victim came back aggressively demanding that he was not given his change. The security guard tried to advise him to come back the next morning [but] the victim started to make some threatening remarks that provoked the guard to shoot at the victim," said Basson.

Basson noted that the suspect is known but has not yet been arrested. Investigations into the matter continue.