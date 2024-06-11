South Sudan Humanitarian Fund Allocates U.S.$20 Million to Support 290,000 Vulnerable People Across Four States in South Sudan

(Juba, 11 June 2024) The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho today released US$20 million from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) to provide life-saving assistance to 290,000 of the most vulnerable people in Aweil East in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Nasir in Upper Nile, Rubkona in Unity, and Pibor in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

"People in these areas are facing some of the most extreme conditions in the country and need support. This allocation will help address their most urgent food security needs and strengthen the resilience of host communities and people who have returned home fleeing the conflict in Sudan," said Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan.

The first standard allocation of the year comes at a critical time to avert a further deterioration of living conditions for the people benefitting from the support. This is particularly critical from August onwards, when the effects of the lean season (April to July) are expected to manifest in increased malnutrition rates and food insecurity levels. This allocation emphasizes the participation of affected communities to ensure that the chosen activities reflect their priorities and respond to urgent life-saving needs and improve resilience through livelihood support. The allocation is also intended to increase direct funding to national NGOs to promote localization and empower grassroots organizations.

"We are very grateful for continued donor contributions, which mean that we can help people who are facing acute needs. We request a further injection of funding to continue saving lives and to support recovery and resilience activities of communities," said Ms. Gbeho.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Sudan Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The $20 million allocation will build on and complement earlier funding allocations, including the $16 million released from the Central Emergency Response Fund in September 2023 for famine prevention and the $17 million allocated from the SSHF the same year for famine prevention in Rubkona County, Unity State.

The 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for South Sudan calls for $1.8 billion to assist 6 million people across South Sudan. Six months into the year, the appeal is less than 20 per cent funded.

The South Sudan Humanitarian Fund is managed by OCHA. The Fund operates within the parametres of the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan and prioritizes the allocation of funds to non-governmental organizations.

OCHA press releases are available at www.unocha.org/south-sudan or www.reliefweb.int.